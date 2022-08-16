Fishermen strike work

Special Correspondent
August 16, 2022 21:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

NAGERCOIL

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the ‘unscientific’ design of Thengaipattinam Fishing Harbour and the groynes that have caused several fatal accidents at the entry / exit point of the harbour, fishermen struck work on Tuesday and staged continuous protests since morning.

 Since the flawed designing of the fishing harbor and the groynes laid nearby have failed to neutralize violent tides, mechanised and the country boats entering or leaving the harbour would be tossed up in the air and vessels would overturn to kill the fishermen. According to the fishermen operating from this harbour, 26 persons have lost their lives since 2017.

 Moreover, 20 country boats and five mechanised boats have been damaged badly in these accidents, they say.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever the fisheries department officials visit the fishing harbour after every accident, they used to leave the spot with the assurance that “corrective measures” would be taken at the earliest to avert accidents at the harbour’s entry / exit point. But no step has been taken to translate these assurances into action so far.

Participating in the Christmas celebrations held at Arumanai in western Kanniyakumari district in December 2020, then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said Rs. 77 crore had been earmarked for renovation and expansion of the fishing harbour in western Kanniyakumari. However, no fund was allocated and the assurance vanished in thin air, agitators said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

After M.K. Stalin became the Chief Minister, the fishermen renewed their demand. When Simon, 48, father of three children, was killed after his country boat was thrown away by a violent tide on August 8, tension gripped the fishers who staged a dharna on the harbour premises on Tuesday.

Even though the police and officials from the Department of Fisheries held talks with the fishermen to give up their agitation till 7.30 p.m., they refused to withdraw the protest saying that the allocation of funds for correcting the unscientifically constructed harbour and the groynes alone would put an end to their dharna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app