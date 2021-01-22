Fishermen strike work

Fishermen of Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour struck work on Friday in protest against allowing three mechanized boats to leave the harbour following unsavoury incidents.

When owners of the three mechanised boats, operating from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, decided to shift their boats to their native place at Tharuvaikulam near here where a fishing habour has been established by the government, a section of the Thoothukudi-based 245 mechanised boat owners opposed it, saying that “it would create problems”.

Against this backdrop, owners of the three mechanised boats shifted their boats to Tharuvaikulam recently.

Opposing it, a group of fishermen, who struck work on Friday, staged a demonstration in front of the Office of Joint Director of Fisheries and said the boats should not be allowed to use trawl nets. After submitting a petition to JD, Fisheries (In-Charge) Deepa, they left the spot.