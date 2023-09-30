Fishermen stay off sea due to bad weather in Ramanathapuram district

September 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - RAMANTHAPURAM

At least 10,000 fishermen on Saturday anchored their boats and stayed off the sea in Ramanathapuram district after a bad weather warning from authorities.

Following an alert from the Regional India Meteorological Department that the weather was not conducive and the sea was rough, fisheries officials stopped issuing tokens to the fishermen since Friday night. Normally, the fishermen venture into the sea thrice a week.

After the warning, many boat owners too were apprehensive and the fishermen stayed off the shore in Pamban, Thangachimadam, Rameswaram, Thondi and Dhanushkodi. According to officials, they have appealed to the fishermen to stay away from the sea until they gave the nod.

