Fishermen start indefinite strike

February 20, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Amali Nagar fishermen have started an indefinite strike condemning the delay in forming groyne in their village to protect their boats and the village from heavy tides.

 As around 2,000 fishermen families are living in Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur where 195 fiberglass boats are going in for fishing every day, the coastal hamlet is facing sea erosion. Consequently, the boats and the houses close to the shoreline are getting damaged. Hence, the Amali Nagar residents were appealing to the government to construct groyne in their hamlet to check sea erosion.

When the Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan announced in the Assembly last year that ₹ 83 crore had been allotted for constructing groyne in Amali Nagar under his Tiruchendur constituency, they firmly believed that the work would commence immediately.

As their expectations are belied, the fishermen of Amali Nagar, after hoisting black flags in their fiberglass boats, started their indefinite strike on Monday, saying that they would continue their agitation until the Tamil Nadu Government starts the groyne construction work.

