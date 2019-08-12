Fishermen set out for fishing after weather clears

The Rameswaram and Mandapam fishermen, who had been abstaining from fishing for more than a week due to adverse weather conditions, set out for fishing on Monday after the weather cleared.

The mechanised boat fishermen had been staying away from the sea after their last venture on July 31 after the sea became rough due to high velocity wind and the Fisheries department denied fishing tokens, citing weather warning issued by the meteorological department.

The Pamban Port authorities had hoisted warning signal 1 at Pamban on August 6 following depression over northwest Bay of Bengal. Though the authorities removed the warning signal two days later, the Fisheries department had asked the fishermen to abstain from fishing.

When the weather conditions became clear, the officials in the Fisheries department gave the nod for fishing. Officials gave fishing permits to 526 boats in Rameswaram and 454 in Mandapam. Officials said fishing was permitted only in the Palk Bay.

Pamban and Mandapam sough fishermen have been asked not to venture into Gulf of Mannar as the sea was rough from Danushkodi to Kanniyakumari, officials said. The fishermen are expected to return to the shore after fishing on Tuesday morning.