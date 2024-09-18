GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fishermen send ‘protest letters’ to Central, State governments against rare earths mining

Published - September 18, 2024 08:46 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The fishermen on Wednesday sent a few hundred letters to the Central and the State Governments in protest against the plan to mine rare earths from 1,144 hectares of lands in the coastal villages of western Kanniyakumari district.

 The fishermen say that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has proposed to organise on October 1 a public hearing on mining of rare earths for Indian Rare Earths Limited from the coastal villages of Kanniyakumari district. The TNPCB has notified a few areas including residential areas, roads, places of worship, graveyard, public well, community hall, school, bank etc. in Midaalam, Keezh Midaalam, Ezhudesam, Kollencode, Inayam and Inayam Puththenthurai for mining of rare earths.

 The extent of the mining area is 1,144 hectares in these six villages. Moreover, the proposed mining in these areas will intensify sea erosion and consequent intrusion of seawater into the land.

 “Above all, the already abnormal radiation in our areas will go up further to increase the number of cancer patients in our areas. Hence, the proposed acquiring of lands for rare earths mining should be given-up,” said Rev. Fr. Fabian, parish priest of Inayam parish.

 Pressing this demand, the fishermen submitted a petition to District Collector R. Alagumeena on Tuesday.

 In continuation of this move, the fishermen from these villages on Wednesday sent letters urging the Central and the State Governments to withdraw the plans to acquire lands for rare earths mining and staged demonstration in front of the post office at Inayam.

