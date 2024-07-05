Fishermen seek opening of AD office of Fisheries in Tiruchendur

When Kanniyakumari district has three offices of the Assistant Director of Fisheries and a Deputy Director (Fisheries) office, Thoothukudi had only an AD office and hence the Tamil Nadu government should open at least one more office of the Assistant Director (Fisheries) in Tiruchendur, said fishermen association leaders at a grievance redressal meeting held here on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, held after seven months, Collector G Lakshmipathy said that he would take it up with the government.

The fishermen said that many welfare schemes announced by the government could not be reached to the community due to shortage of staff and officers.

“Ours is a bigger district than Kanniyakumari... the fisherfolk population was more here,” they claimed and demanded the government to establish an office of the AD Fisheries in Tiruchendur at the earliest.

Isakkimuthu, a fisherman from Threspuram, said that an emergency ambulance service was essential in their habitation and the absence had led to anxious moments to the people, who fell sick. On several occasions, the delay in the arrival of the vehicle forced the people to take them in alternative modes of transport.

The Collector, intervening, said that the district administration would take steps to station an ambulance in Threspuram beach side.

Thomas from Punnakayal said that at least 10 fishnets were damaged due to the movement of a ship in the fishing area on June 18. He alleged that though the issue was taken up with the Fisheries department officials, they wanted evidence. He further said that the damaged fish nets could not be used and criticised the new Sagarmala scheme as a threat to the livelihood of the traditional fishermen in the district.

Country boat fishermen association president Kayas said that the Fisheries department should have a built-in boat ambulance with all high-tech gadgets available round the clock. In case of any emergencies experienced by fishermen in mid-sea, the emergency boat service should be moved in.

The Anna Institute of Management (AIM) conducted free coaching for the students of fisherfolk to prepare for competitive exams. It is welcome. However, the AIM admitted students only who had secured 80% and above. It may be scaled down to 50 to 60% for enrolment for preparing students to the coaching, fishermen pleaded.

There were a few heated moments when the fishermen spoke on the damage caused to the sea-shells among other issues. However, the officials suggested ways to protect the environment collectively.

The Collector and the Joint Director (Fisheries) Kasinatha Pandian explained the salient features in the Kisan credit card for the fishermen. They also suggested the womenfolk to take up schemes in the self-help-group exclusively operating for the fisherwomen.

The Mahalir Thittam Project Director Mallika explained the merits available for the beneficiaries at the meeting.

Likewise, information on training programmes for fisherfolk offered by the Fisheries College was disseminated at the meeting by Ravikumar from the college. District Revenue Officer S Ajay Srinivasan, RDO M. Prabhu, ADSP Arumugam, ADs of Fisheries Vijayaraghavan and Pushra Shabnam and others participated.