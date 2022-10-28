Fishermen seek Collector’s intervention in getting relief for legal heirs

Colllector Johny Tom Varghese at the fishermen grievances redressal meeting at Ramanathapuram Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Thanking the District Collector Johny Tom Varghese for recommencing the grievances redressal meeting, fishermen from various associations including country boats and mechanised boats urged him to set right the anomalies in the disbursal of compensation to the legal heirs of deceased fishermen here on Friday.

The meeting was conducted at the District Collectorate in which officers from the Fisheries Department and other allied wings participated.

Speaking at the meeting, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that the Tamil Nadu government had in the past withheld relief sums to the legal heirs of fishermen, who died in harness, under the pretext that they were working in government departments and hence were not eligible for such compensations. He appealed to the Collector to give directions to the officials to release compensation to families whose wards were not in any public office.

Another fishermen leader Sagayam said that the legal heirs of fishermen were mostly working in Class IV or other categories and hence withholding relief to the kith and kin may be revoked immediately.

The Collector gave a cheque for ₹two lakh to fisherwoman Sowbagyam, who lost her husband Muniasami on July 2. He had slipped off the boat while he was engaged in fishing and he was a member in Mangaleswari Nagar Meenavar Kootamaippu. The sum was transferred to the widow’s bank account by the TN Fishermen Welfare Board.

A few other fishermen spoke about the need for amends in the Fisheries Act introduced by the Union government a few years ago. They also urged the Collector to take up the arrest of seven fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel with the Union government through Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.