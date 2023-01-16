Fishermen rescue sambar deer from sea

January 16, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A small team of country boat fishermen from Inigo Nagar here rescued a sambar deer from the sea in the small hours of Monday even as the extremely drained animal was swimming with great difficulty.

When fisherman Jerome of Inigo Nagar had gone for fishing with his colleagues in a fiberglass boat to spread the crab net near Hare Island around 5 a.m. on Monday, they spotted a sambar deer swimming with great difficulty in the sea. Since the wild animal’s long horns threatened the fishermen as they tried to rescue it, they returned to the shore immediately to take another group of fishermen in one more fibreglass boat for the rescue operation.

As the fishermen returned to the spot where the exhausted sambar deer was swimming to reach the nearby shore, they carefully caught the animal with ropes and lifted the animal, weighing about 200 kg, to the boat. Even before reaching the shore, the fishermen alerted the forest personnel about the ‘catch.’

When the fishermen brought the sambar deer to the shores of Inigo Nagar around 6 a.m., the residents gathered in large number in the beach to take a glimpse of the animal before the forest personnel could come to take it along with them to be freed in the jungles.

After examining the rescued 6-year-old male sambar deer for injuries, if any, the forest personnel took the 4-feet-tall animal in a cargo autorickshaw around 9 a.m. to be freed in the Saalikulam forest near Ottapidaaram. They also thanked the fishermen for rescuing the sambar deer from the sea.

“The animal might have strayed and reached the Tharuvaikulam beach via the forest in search of water. The sambar deer might have jumped into the sea after being chased by the stray dog in a bid to save itself and swam for about 8 km before being rescued by the fishermen,” the forest personnel said.