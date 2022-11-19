Fishermen release Dugong back into the sea; gesture goes viral in social media

Some fishermen, who were engaged in fishing in the coastal district recently, caught a Dugong accidentally in their fishnet. They released it back into the sea.
The fishermen were fishing at Azhagankulam village near Rameswaram. Suddenly, the fishermen felt that a big fish had got trapped in their net and when checked, it was a Dugong. After almost an hour or so, the Dugong was released safely from the fishnet and let off in the sea.
The fishermen said that due to climate change, the Dugong may have reached the shore along the Palk Bay area. Some times in the past, Dolphins too had been spotted in the region, they recalled.
As the news about the Dugong being caught by the fishermen and released back in the sea went viral on social media, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests TN government, taking to Twitter, said that the fishermen should be honoured. Such actions by the local communities were important in conservation efforts, she tweeted.
The Forest officials here have planned to reward the fishermen for their noble gesture, which not only saved the Dugong but also reflected about the awareness on conservation among the stakeholders.
