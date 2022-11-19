Fishermen release Dugong back into the sea; gesture goes viral in social media

November 19, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Some fishermen, who were engaged in fishing in the coastal district recently, caught a Dugong accidentally in their fishnet. They released it back into the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen were fishing at Azhagankulam village near Rameswaram. Suddenly, the fishermen felt that a big fish had got trapped in their net and when checked, it was a Dugong. After almost an hour or so, the Dugong was released safely from the fishnet and let off in the sea.

The fishermen said that due to climate change, the Dugong may have reached the shore along the Palk Bay area. Some times in the past, Dolphins too had been spotted in the region, they recalled.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the news about the Dugong being caught by the fishermen and released back in the sea went viral on social media, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests TN government, taking to Twitter, said that the fishermen should be honoured. Such actions by the local communities were important in conservation efforts, she tweeted.

The Forest officials here have planned to reward the fishermen for their noble gesture, which not only saved the Dugong but also reflected about the awareness on conservation among the stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US