  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen release Dugong back into the sea; gesture goes viral in social media

November 19, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Some fishermen, who were engaged in fishing in the coastal district recently, caught a Dugong accidentally in their fishnet. They released it back into the sea.

The fishermen were fishing at Azhagankulam village near Rameswaram. Suddenly, the fishermen felt that a big fish had got trapped in their net and when checked, it was a Dugong. After almost an hour or so, the Dugong was released safely from the fishnet and let off in the sea.

The fishermen said that due to climate change, the Dugong may have reached the shore along the Palk Bay area. Some times in the past, Dolphins too had been spotted in the region, they recalled.

As the news about the Dugong being caught by the fishermen and released back in the sea went viral on social media, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests TN government, taking to Twitter, said that the fishermen should be honoured. Such actions by the local communities were important in conservation efforts, she tweeted.

The Forest officials here have planned to reward the fishermen for their noble gesture, which not only saved the Dugong but also reflected about the awareness on conservation among the stakeholders.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.