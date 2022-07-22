Fishermen plan demo on Sunday

They demand release of six fishermen, their boat by Sri Lankan authorities

They demand release of six fishermen, their boat by Sri Lankan authorities

Members of various fishermen associations here have resolved to intensify their protest and decided to stage a demonstration on Sunday, demanding the immediate release of the six fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy personnel two days ago and their mechanised boat detained by the authorities in the island nation.

Fishermen Welfare Association secretary Sagayam presided the meeting, in which the fishermen said both the Central and the State governments should take up the incident with the Sri Lankan government, and the Union government should secure the release of the fishermen without delay. Already, the Sri Lankan government had impounded hundreds of boats since 2018 and had either auctioned them or allowed them to rust in their harbour, leading to a loss of livelihood for thousands of fishermen.

In a resolution, the fishermen said they would abstain from fishing on Sunday and stage the demonstration near Rameswaram bus stand to draw the attention of the governments, Jesu Raja, a fishermen leader, told reporters.

In another resolution, the meeting appreciated two fishermen and a mechanised boat driver for having saved some fishermen from Sri Lanka a week ago after their boat capsized near Katchatheevu, Mr. Jesu Raja added.

The Sri Lankan Navy personnel had arrested six fishermen on Wednesday night on the charge of fishing near Katchatheevu and produced them in a court in Trincomalee district.