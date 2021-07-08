Fishermen pay homage to Stan Swamy

Rameswaram

08 July 2021 22:17 IST

Pamban fishermen paid floral tributes to tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy (84) who died in a Mumbai hospital on Monday.

Accusing the Central government for arresting the Jesuit Priest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in October 2020 and detaining him in the jail, the fishermen said that he was a crusader for the downtrodden and oppressed class of people. In a bid to silence such people, the Centre indulged in tactics, which would not work, they charged.

Apart from the fishermen, office-bearers and fishermen leaders from various associations also participated in the condolence meeting.

In Ramanathapuram, the CPI (M) cadres staged a silent demonstration at Aranmanai in which Taluk Committee member Boominathan and among others addressed.

Dindigul

A large number of cadres from various outfits staged a demonstration at Manikoondu under the banner of ‘Periyar Unarvaalargal’ condemning the death of Fr Stan Swamy. Speakers recalled how Fr Swamy stood tough with those people who were denied justice, especially the tribals. The Dravida Kazhagam, Tamil Puligal, Adi Tamilar Peravai and among other outfits condoled his death.