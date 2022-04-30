Fishermen offer to deliver goods to Sri Lanka

The fishermen here have offered to deliver essential commodities from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka in their boats.

After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin proposed a resolution in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday seeking permission from the Centre to allow the State government to send food and other essential items for the people of Sri Lanka, a Rameswaram fishermen leader, Jesu Raja, said they would be happy to move the commodities in their boats.

The State government had decided to send 40,000 tonnes of rice worth ₹80 crore, medicines worth ₹28 crore, 500 tonnes of milk powder for children worth ₹15 crore and other items. The State government could send them only through the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Mr. Stalin said in the Assembly.

Mr. Jesu Raja said if the Centre gave its nod for the proposal, the Chief Minister should make use of the mechanised boats in Rameswaram for ferrying the goods to the island nation. “When people are suffering there, we will be ready to help them,” Mr. Jesu Raja said.