Madurai

Fishermen observe tsunami anniversary

Fishermen pay homage to tsunami victims at Threspuram beach in Thoothukudi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Marking the 17th anniversary of the tsunami, which claimed the lives of hundreds of people, local residents and fishermen lit candles along Threspuram beach on Sunday.

As a mark of respect, the fishermen stayed off the sea and offered milk and flowers to the departed souls. Earlier in the day, many fishermen and boat owners also paid their respects by organising special prayers at the church.

In Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts, fishermen observed a minute’s silence and lit candles. In some of the coastal hamlets in Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, bereaved families placed the portraits of their loved ones near the sea and paid their respects by offering flowers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2021 5:46:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/fishermen-observe-tsunami-anniversary/article38042352.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY