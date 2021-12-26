Fishermen observe tsunami anniversary

Marking the 17th anniversary of the tsunami, which claimed the lives of hundreds of people, local residents and fishermen lit candles along Threspuram beach on Sunday.

As a mark of respect, the fishermen stayed off the sea and offered milk and flowers to the departed souls. Earlier in the day, many fishermen and boat owners also paid their respects by organising special prayers at the church.

In Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts, fishermen observed a minute’s silence and lit candles. In some of the coastal hamlets in Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, bereaved families placed the portraits of their loved ones near the sea and paid their respects by offering flowers.