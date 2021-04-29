Fishermen, mariners pitch for AIS-fitted GPS navigator in boats

With increasing incidents of mechanised boat-ship collision, resulting in loss of human lives, fishermen and other stakeholders feel that the Centre and States should help in installation of GPS navigator with automatic identification system (AIS) in boats to prevent fatal accidents in high seas.

The GPS navigator with AIS fitted in deep sea fishing boats displays information about other vessels nearby, which will be helpful to fishermen in the event of any emergency. Besides, the boats can send and receive alert/rescue messages. The equipment also shows accurate GPS location, worldwide map, track and locate gillnet and long-line hooks with GPS buoys.

If the onshore control room of the Department of Fisheries is connected with the system in boats that are beyond 400 or 500 nautical miles, any distress call can be attended to and appropriate action taken in real time.

“Since we sre losing a good number of fishermen in deep sea accidents involving ships and mechanised fishing boats in the recent past, installation of GPS Navigator with AIS will effectively avert such mishaps since it will send an alert to oncoming crafts including ships,” says Sunil Sabariar of Vallavilai, who holds M.Tech. degree in Computer Science and Technology.

He says governments should help fishermen buy the life-saving gadget costing between ₹37,000 and ₹60,000.

A group of mariners, who participated in a meeting recently organised by International Fishermen Development Trust at Chinnathurai in western Kanniyakumari, support the proposal of giving grant for fitting the system in mechanised fishing boats involved in deep sea fishing.

Meanwhile, fishermen of the lost-and-found boat ‘Mercedes’ are expected to reach Thaengaaipattinam fishing harbour by Sunday.

According to driver and owner of the boat, Franklin, the fishnet of his vessel has not suffered any damage. “However, our crews have suffered minor internal injuries,” he said over the phone.

The boat, which is being escorted by an Indian Coast Guard Ship from Lakshadweep, has adequate fuel and food, Mr. Franklin added.