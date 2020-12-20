Fishermen, Left party cadres stage demo in support of farmers

Cadres of various outfits stage an agitation in Ramanathapuram on Sunday.

20 December 2020 20:26 IST

KANNIYAKUMARI/RAMANATHAPURAM

Paying homage to the farmers who had died at the protest now under way in New Delhi against the farmers’ laws, a large gathering of fishermen assembled before the church here in Kanniyakumari district and also took a silent procession in which many leaders from the Churches participated on Sunday.

According to the fishermen association leaders, the Centre should respect the farmers and not be adamant in its attitude.

After all, the laws are for the people. If the people protested and demanded withdrawal, the governments had the obligation to do so. Even after the demise of farmers, the government’s attitude to remain silent and not repeal the laws only showed that they were ‘anti-people’ and ‘pro-corporate houses.’

In Ramanathapuram, the CPI, CPI (M), Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers' Association, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, and All India Farmers' Association among others staged a demonstration in front of Aranmanai. The members demanded the State government to support the agitating farmers in New Delhi. A silent march was taken out by them in Kadaladi also.