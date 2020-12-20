Fishermen, Left party cadres stage demo in support of farmers

KANNIYAKUMARI/RAMANATHAPURAM
Paying homage to the farmers who had died at the protest now under way in New Delhi against the farmers’ laws, a large gathering of fishermen assembled before the church here in Kanniyakumari district and also took a silent procession in which many leaders from the Churches participated on Sunday.
According to the fishermen association leaders, the Centre should respect the farmers and not be adamant in its attitude.
After all, the laws are for the people. If the people protested and demanded withdrawal, the governments had the obligation to do so. Even after the demise of farmers, the government’s attitude to remain silent and not repeal the laws only showed that they were ‘anti-people’ and ‘pro-corporate houses.’
In Ramanathapuram, the CPI, CPI (M), Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers' Association, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, and All India Farmers' Association among others staged a demonstration in front of Aranmanai. The members demanded the State government to support the agitating farmers in New Delhi. A silent march was taken out by them in Kadaladi also.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath