Fishermen learn care and maintenance of boat engines and safety

January 04, 2023 - THOOTHUKUDI

A week-long training programme on care and maintenance of fishing boat engines and safety of fishermen was inaugurated at Centre for Incubation and Vocational Training in Fisheries, Fishing Harbour campus in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

The programme is jointly organised by the Department of Fishing Technology and Fisheries Engineering of the Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, the constituent units of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University and District Skill Development Office, Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district.

Around 20 fishermen from Kanniyakumari district participated in the inaugural event of “Care and Maintenance of fishing boat engine and safety of fishermen at sea to the fishermen of mechanised fishing vessels of Kanniyakumari.” The event will conclude on January 11.

Dean of Fisheries College and Research Institute B. Ahilan presided over the programme. He spoke about the importance of safe navigation of deep sea fishing boats. He said that skill-oriented training programmes would be conducted for the benefit of fishermen involved in deep sea fishing activities.

Deputy Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Kanniyakumari district, M. Kasinathapandian spoke about the importance of life saving appliances during deep sea fishing. Training activities to be provided to the fishermen were also discussed at the event, according to a press release.