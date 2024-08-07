Fishermen leaders satisfied with outcome of meeting with External Affairs Minister in New Delhi  

The fishermen leaders from Tamil Nadu have expressed satisfaction over the meeting held with the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen leader V. P. Sesu Raja said on Wednesday that the meeting was attended by TN Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, senior officials from the Fisheries Department, MPs Kanimozhi, A Raja and Nawaz Kani and fisher leaders Rayappan, Selvam, Vimal Raj and among others.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, he said that on behalf of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, they submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister with three requests including arranging for a meeting with the fishermen in Sri Lanka and also for access to Katchatheevu for fishing thrice a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, according to Mr Sesu Raja, promised to arrange for the meeting with the Sri Lankan authorities after the elections were completed in the island nation. He also assured to get the jailed fishermen back home. With regard to the impounded boats by Sri Lankan Navy personnel, the Union government had already been impressed upon the need for release of the same immediately through the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, he added.

Thanking TN Chief Minister M K Stalin for having swiftly acted in getting appointments with the External Affairs Minister in a short time, Mr Sesu Raja said that they were satisfied with the outcome of the meeting and had gained confidence.

Later talking to media persons, Ms Kanimozhi said that the TN government had written to the Union government about the need for protecting the livelihood and the rights of the fishermen in Palk Straits. Since it was for the Centre to take it up with Sri Lanka, the State government had submitted a memorandum in this regard for getting relief. She said that the meeting went on well and that the Union Minister heard about the woes of the fishermen from the delegation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.