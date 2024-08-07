GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen leaders satisfied with outcome of meeting with External Affairs Minister in New Delhi  

Published - August 07, 2024 05:12 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The fishermen leaders from Tamil Nadu have expressed satisfaction over the meeting held with the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Fishermen leader V. P. Sesu Raja said on Wednesday that the meeting was attended by TN Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, senior officials from the Fisheries Department, MPs Kanimozhi, A Raja and Nawaz Kani and fisher leaders Rayappan, Selvam, Vimal Raj and among others.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, he said that on behalf of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, they submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister with three requests including arranging for a meeting with the fishermen in Sri Lanka and also for access to Katchatheevu for fishing thrice a week.

The Minister, according to Mr Sesu Raja, promised to arrange for the meeting with the Sri Lankan authorities after the elections were completed in the island nation. He also assured to get the jailed fishermen back home. With regard to the impounded boats by Sri Lankan Navy personnel, the Union government had already been impressed upon the need for release of the same immediately through the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, he added.

Thanking TN Chief Minister M K Stalin for having swiftly acted in getting appointments with the External Affairs Minister in a short time, Mr Sesu Raja said that they were satisfied with the outcome of the meeting and had gained confidence.

Later talking to media persons, Ms Kanimozhi said that the TN government had written to the Union government about the need for protecting the livelihood and the rights of the fishermen in Palk Straits. Since it was for the Centre to take it up with Sri Lanka, the State government had submitted a memorandum in this regard for getting relief. She said that the meeting went on well and that the Union Minister heard about the woes of the fishermen from the delegation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.