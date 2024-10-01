GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fishermen in Rameswaram go on indefinite strike

Published - October 01, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau

All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association have gone on indefinite strike from Tuesday protesting against arrest of over 150 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy and punishment given by the court of the island nation to 50 arrested fishermen.

A resolution to this effect was passed at an emergency consultation meeting of the association held here on Tuesday following the Sunday’s arrest by Sri Lankan Navy of 17 fishermen from Thangachimadam who had set sailing from Rameswaram in two boats.

The association has also called for day-long fasting by fishermen and other related workers on Thursday at Thangachimadam to draw the attention of Centre, State to the pressing issue of the fishing folks.

They demanded that efforts should be taken to retrieve 190 fishing boats that had been seized by the Sri Lankan Navy in the last few years.

Another major demand is to find a permanent solution to the fishermen issue so that fishermen from both countries could peacefully take up fishing activities.

October 01, 2024

