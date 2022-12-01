Fishermen in Ramanathapuram district save two dolphins caught in net, let them into sea

December 01, 2022 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A group of fishermen in Ramanathapuram district saved two dolphins that were reportedly caught in a fish net, and helped them get back into the sea, on Wednesday.

A video that was posted on social media went viral, and senior officials of the Forest department had, on Twitter, hailed the fishermen for saving the dolphins with the utmost care.

Forest Ranger M. P. Senthil Kumar from Keelakarai said that the fishermen, who had just returned to the shores near Valinokkam, found two dolphins trapped in a net. On receiving the information, a team of officials rushed to the spot and oversaw the rescue operation. The fishermen, with utmost responsibility in saving the dolphins, ensured that they were safely let off back into the sea without any injury, while untangling them from the nets.

A senior officer, after inspection, said that the two dolphins, aged about four and six years old, may have got caught in the fish net while the fishermen were engaged in fishing about five nautical miles from the shore..