January 11, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A grievance redress meeting for the fishermen of Ramanathapuram district will be held at the Collectorate here on January 20.

In a statement, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said in the meeting, scheduled for 3.30 p.m., officials from all departments would participate. Fishermen had been asked to air their grievances through petitions, the statement added.