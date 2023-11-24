Fishermen grievance redress meeting held in Ramanathapuram

November 24, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran chaired a fishermen grievance redress meeting in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

Various topics ranging from compensation for damaged boats to clearing of pending assistance under the Kisan welfare scheme were discussed at the meeting. Mr. Chandran assured the fishermen that he would do his best to communicate with the State government to fulfil their demands.

Further, Mr. Chandran appreciated officials of the Fisheries Department for Ramanathapuram for having been selected by the Central government for its best marine resources.

