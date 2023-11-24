HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen grievance redress meeting held in Ramanathapuram

November 24, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran chaired a fishermen grievance redress meeting in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

Various topics ranging from compensation for damaged boats to clearing of pending assistance under the Kisan welfare scheme were discussed at the meeting. Mr. Chandran assured the fishermen that he would do his best to communicate with the State government to fulfil their demands. 

Further, Mr. Chandran appreciated officials of the Fisheries Department for Ramanathapuram for having been selected by the Central government for its best marine resources. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.