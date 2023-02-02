ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen, Forest Dept. staff felicitated

February 02, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-seven fishermen and Forest Department staff who rescued dugongs, dolphins, whale sharks and sea turtles in areas coming under Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division were felicitated by the Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India on Thursday on the occasion of World Wetlands Day.

According to a press release issued by the Forest Department, three dugongs, seven dolphins, two whale sharks and 23 sea turtles were rescued in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve coming under Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division in the last six months.

The fishermen and forest staff, who were involved in the rescue operations, were felicitated with cash awards and certificates at an event organised at Government Higher Secondary School in Thangachimadam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Forest Department gave a cash award of ₹10,000 for every dugong and dolphin rescued and ₹1,000 for every sea turtle saved. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) also gave a cash award of ₹10,000 for every dugong rescued under the Dugong Recovery Programme. Kadal Osai, an NGO, also assured to provide ₹1,000 for the rescue and release of turtles.

Quiz and drawing competitions were conducted for students, and prizes and certificates were distributed to the winners. Wildlife Warden Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, Forest Range Officer of Thoothukudi Wildlife Range R. Jino Blessil, Forest Range Officer of Mandapam Wildlife Range S. Mahendran and Sweta Iyer from the WII participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US