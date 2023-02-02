Fishermen, Forest Dept. staff felicitated

February 02, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Forty-seven fishermen and Forest Department staff who rescued dugongs, dolphins, whale sharks and sea turtles in areas coming under Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division were felicitated by the Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India on Thursday on the occasion of World Wetlands Day.

According to a press release issued by the Forest Department, three dugongs, seven dolphins, two whale sharks and 23 sea turtles were rescued in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve coming under Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division in the last six months.

The fishermen and forest staff, who were involved in the rescue operations, were felicitated with cash awards and certificates at an event organised at Government Higher Secondary School in Thangachimadam.

The Forest Department gave a cash award of ₹10,000 for every dugong and dolphin rescued and ₹1,000 for every sea turtle saved. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) also gave a cash award of ₹10,000 for every dugong rescued under the Dugong Recovery Programme. Kadal Osai, an NGO, also assured to provide ₹1,000 for the rescue and release of turtles.

Quiz and drawing competitions were conducted for students, and prizes and certificates were distributed to the winners. Wildlife Warden Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, Forest Range Officer of Thoothukudi Wildlife Range R. Jino Blessil, Forest Range Officer of Mandapam Wildlife Range S. Mahendran and Sweta Iyer from the WII participated in the event.