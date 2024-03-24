ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen end strike; trawlers from Kerala and Kanniyakumari released after MP’s intervention

March 24, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Kanniyakumari and Kerala fishermen refused to go back without their trawlers.

The Hindu Bureau

Fisherman staging a road roko in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The six-day strike by the Thoothukudi mechanised boat fishermen association ended on a peaceful note after hectic parleys and closed-door meetings held here between MP K. Kanimozhi, Minister Geetha Jeevan, and senior officials and the representatives of the fishermen on Sunday.

Fisheries department officials said that the Thoothukudi fishermen had gone on strike condemning the fishermen from Kanniyakumari and Kerala using banned fish nets and stay fishing in sea, while they were not allowed to carry on with stay fishing.

As a result, when they ventured into the sea during daytime, they had either no catch or very little fish was netted. Such a partial treatment between the two sets of fisher community created a rift and enmity. Hence, the fishermen appealed to authorities to consider their demand and stop Kanniyakumari and Kerala fishermen from indulging in activities which affected their livelihood.

Over the last six days, the Thoothukudi fishermen stayed away from sea and detained 86 fishermen from Kanniyakumari and Kerala and impounded their six boats. While they released the fishermen, the boats were not handed over.

The Kanniyakumari and Kerala fishermen refused to go back without their trawlers.

Under such circumstances, the Thoothukudi fishermen planned to hold a meeting and intensify their stir. When the members met under the leadership of the association secretary Bosco on their premises, there were rumours that the police would take action.

An uneasy calm prevailed as a large posse of police arrived and the fishers too came in large numbers.

Sensing trouble, Ms. Kanimozhi invited the representatives for a meeting, which ended on a cordial note, officials said and added that their genuine demands would be redressed after the elections and sought their support for the peaceful conduct of the poll.

