Condemning the mid-sea detention of Fisheries Department officials by a group of Chengalpet fishermen and issuing death threat to them, their counterparts in Thoothukudi struck work for a while and staged a demonstration wearing with black badges on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said a team of officials ventured into the sea in a boat on September 4 following information that a few fishermen from Panaiyoor Kuppam village were using the banned purse seine nets for catching fish. When the officials did find the fishermen using the banned fishnet, they took photos and videos of the fishermen catching fish the with prohibited purse seine nets.

Agitated over this, the fishermen tied with rope the officials’ boat with their crafts and dragged it deep into the sea where they threatened the officials to delete the photos and the videos of them using the banned fishnets for catching fish. When the officials refused, the fishermen issued death threat to the officials saying that they would be drowned in the sea with the boat to show it as an accident if they refused to delete the photos and the videos. Having left with no choicen, the officials obliged in a bid to save their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the officials, on reaching the shore, filed a complaint with the police accusing the fishermen of preventing them from discharging their duty, kidnapping the officials to the mid-sea, detaining them for a while and issuing death threat to them, no case was registered by the police.

“Only after the intervention of the senior officials of Department of Fisheries that the case was registered. However, no one involved in the mid-sea detention was arrested for reasons best known to Tamil Nadu Police. Since there is no safety for us as we do our duty, we struck work for a while as a mark of protest and stages demonstration. If the police still refuse to take action against the erring fishermen who issued death threat to our officials, we’ll start an indefinite strike,” the protestor said.

State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Fisheries Department Employees’ Association Maharajan presided over the protest in which office-bearers Sakthi Udaiyar, Venkatesan, Murugan and Peter addressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.