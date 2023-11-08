HamberMenu
Fishermen Cooperative Bank established in Thoothukudi

November 08, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Kanimozhi, MP, handing over a welfare assistance to fisherwomen in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

K. Kanimozhi, MP, handing over a welfare assistance to fisherwomen in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Fishermen Cooperative Bank came into existence on Wednesday to lend loans at lesser interest rate to the fishermen on pledging their gold ornaments.

Inaugurating the bank on the premises of the Office of Joint Director of Fisheries here, MP K. Kanimozhi said the Fishermen Cooperative Bank, as announced by the Tamil Nadu Government, had been established to give gold loans to the fishermen. Hence, the fishermen affiliated to all 15 cooperative societies in the district could become member of this bank and get gold loans.

 “Since the Fishermen Cooperative Bank will lend loans at lesser interest rate, all fishermen should become the members of this bank to improve your livelihood and to meet the education or wedding expenses of your children,” said Ms. Kanimozhi, who handed over welfare measures.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan said the Fishermen Cooperative Bank would be established in all coastal districts.

He also said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was taking efforts to secure the release of the boat detained in Maldives with 12 fishermen through the Central Government.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Joint Director Fisheries Amal Xavier were present.

