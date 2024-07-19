Fishermen conduct massive protest in Rameswaram against frequent arrests by Sri Lankan Navy

A massive protest was held by fishermen from Ramanathapuram and neighbour districts, on Friday, condemning the Centre for not checking the arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy. Leaders of various political parties joined the protest as a show of solidarity with the fishermen.

Mechanised boats and country boat fishermen had organised a joint protest in which fisherfolks from Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur participated.

Addressing the media, president of All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Welfare Association, S. P. Jesuraja, said that over 80 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were languishing in Sri Lankan prison. Besides, 120 mechanised boats and four country boats were apprehended by them.

The agitators also sought hassle-free fishing in the traditionally fishing areas in the Gulf of Mannar.

Centre should take steps to bring back the fishermen along with their boats from Sri Lanka at the earliest. The State and the Centre should provide compensation to the family members of the fishermen who had been arrested in the island nation.

Stating that Tamil Nadu Government was providing 1,600 litres of diesel to the mechanised boats to protect the livelihood of the fishermen. The Centre should also provide such assistance to the fishermen.

“If our demands are not met at the earliest, we will hold a protest in New Delhi,” he said.

Complaining that three of the Tamil Nadu fishermen who were languishing in Sri Lankan jail were not well, Mr. Jesuraja said that Ministry of External Affairs should initiate steps to release al the fishermen, including those who are in jail for six months.

The fishermen sought a permanent solution to stop their arrests.

Congress MPs, V. Vijay Vasanth and C. Robert Bruce, DMK MLA, Kaderbatcha Muthuramalingam, were among those who participated in the protest.