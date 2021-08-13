Fishermen condemn attack by SL Navy

RAMANATHAPURAM

Following the alleged attack by Sri Lankan Navy personnel against fisherman Selvam, 35, of Mandapam, fishermen associations have demanded Union and State government intervention immediately.

In a meeting held in Mandapam on Friday, they condemned the attack. On Wednesday, when fishermen from Mandapam ventured into the sea in 150 mechanised boats with over 1,000 fishermen, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had reportedly pelted stones and empty bottles against the boats and fishermen claiming that they had crossed the IMBL at Katchatheevu.

The fishermen maintained that they were very much fishing in Indian territory and condemned the attack.

The fishing nets of at least 20 fishermen were also damaged by the Navy personnel.

In the stone pelting, Selvam suffered multiple injuries and fainted in the boat. Immediately, they returned to the shore in the early hours of Thursday and admitted him to a private hospital.

The fishermen said that they would hold a meeting on Sunday and decide the next course of action.