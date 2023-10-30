HamberMenu
Fishermen complain about ‘improper preparation’ of Coastal Zone Management Plan map

They say the map prepared now does not clearly mention fish drying yard, permanent structures close to the beach, country boats anchored in the estuary and fishermen colony to be built in future

October 30, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
A group of fisherman from Punnaikayal at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday.

A group of fisherman from Punnaikayal at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Fishermen from Punnaikayal who are opposed to the “improper preparation” of the Coastal Zone Management Plan map submitted a petition to Collector G. Lakshmipathi on Monday seeking proper mentioning of fishermen hamlets, beaches and permanent structures near the shoreline.

The petitioners said the map prepared now did not clearly mention the fish drying yard, permanent structures close to the beach, country boats anchored in the estuary, fishermen colony to be built in future, etc. Hence, the fishermen from Punnaikayal had prepared the map of the village, using the GIS, as stipulated in the Coastal Zone Management Plan, which should be incorporated in the final map after inspection by the Collector, they urged.

A group of residents of Tsunami Colony near Siluvaipatti under Mappillaiyoorani village panchayat submitted a petition seeking free house sites on the government poramboke land near their colony.

Seeking the Collector’s intervention to save the burial ground at Vattakinaru under ward 2 of Kayalpattinam municipality from encroachment by a few people, the locals submitted a petition to Mr. Lakshmipathi. They said the Collector should issue ‘patta’ recognising it as ‘burial ground’ and speedily set up the proposed electric crematorium in a place where no body had been buried so far.

A group of residents of Krishnarajapuram, led by Arumugapandi, the trustee of Sri Bathrakaliamman Temple, submitted a petition seeking permission for installing a bronze statue of late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on a plot belonging to Sri Bala Vinayagar Temple in the fifth street of Krisharajapuram.

Since the residents had unanimously welcomed the decision, the Collector should give permission to install the statue, they said.

A section of the residents of New Sundar Colony complained about the poor quality of the road laid in their area. Besides inspecting the roads, the Collector should send samples for analysis and take appropriate action against the contractor concerned, they appealed.

