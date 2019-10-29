Fishermen avoid venturing into sea

The authorities who had hoisted ‘cyclone warning signal 3’ at Pampan port on Monday, retained the warning signal on Tuesday and fishermen refrained from venturing into sea for fishing for the second day on Tuesday.

As the Fisheries department said the warning issued on Monday stood for Tuesday too, mechanised boat and country craft fishermen did not go for fishing.

The authorities hoisted the warning signal following low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned squally wind at the speed of 40 to 50 km an hour, gusting to 60 km an hour over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen leaders said at least four mechanised fishing boats, anchored at the Rameswaram fishing jetty, were damaged as they collided with each other following gusty wind on Monday. At least 10 boats hit the shoreline on Tuesday due to high speed wind in the jetty area. They were towed and anchored safely.

Meanwhile, several parts of the district witnessed intermittent rain for the second day on Tuesday. Rameswaram island and nearby areas received highest rainfall, officials said. As on Tuesday morning, the district received total rainfall of 137.80 mm.