April 22, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A total of 109 mechanised boats belonging to fishermen from Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts still remain docked in Sri Lanka and the fishermen associations here have urged the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre to immediately help them rescue the boats.

Speaking to The Hindu, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said on Friday that with the fishing ban period in effect since April 15 for two months, the fishermen were idling. This would be the right time to get back the mechanised boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel under charges of poaching since 2018.

The seizure of the boats had not only forced the fishermen to borrow money, but also their livelihood had become very difficult over these years. If the fishermen had their boats, they would have got the subsidy component from the TN government for diesel.

The fishermen leader said that the Union government should impress upon their counterpart and help retrieve the boats. In the event of delay, the government should give compensation as each boat cost around ₹25 lakh to ₹60 lakh.

He also thanked Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for their efforts, which paved way in retrieving some of the mechanised boats impounded by the SL authorities.

Meanwhile, the fishermen associations from the three districts have planned to stage a demonstration soon to bring this demand to the attention of the governments.