Fishermen associations condemn firing by Indian Navy personnel

Police posted in front of INS PARUNDU near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Though the Indian Navy has described it as ‘warning shots’ fired by the personnel, the fishermen affiliated to various outfits here in the coastal district have condemned the incident.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, J. R. Jesu Raja, a fishermen leader in Thangachimadam here said that at a time, when the fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been pleading to the Union government to accord security to the fishermen in Palk Bay as the Sri Lankan Navy personnel gave them nightmarish experiences, the “firing” by the Indian Navy personnel against fisherman Veeravel (30) of Vanagiri near Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district has come as a shock.

The Indian Navy’s claim that it was a ‘warning shot’ was a untrue, another fishermen leader Samuel of Rameswaram said. The Tamil Nadu government should direct the police to register a case of attempt to murder against the personnel and arrest them immediately.

The fishermen association members in the coastal district have planned to hold an indoor meeting on Monday and discuss the next course of action, they said.

Meanwhile, the Ramanathapuram district police have posted police pickets in front of the Indian Naval Station - INS Parundu at Uchipuli situated on the Madurai-Rameswaram Highway. A senior officer said “we have deployed the police and it is just a precautionary measure.”

Also, they have stepped up surveillance along the key check posts at the entry points of Ramanathapuram district and in fishermen colonies in Rameswaram and other habitations.