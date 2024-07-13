GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen association wants Centre to secure Katchatheevu fishing rights at least thrice a week

Published - July 13, 2024 07:33 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Srikrishna L 2193

The Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh here, asking the Centre to secure fishing rights in Katchatheevu for at least three days in a week

The Minister, who received a delegation led by association president V.P. Sesu Raja, secretary S. Emerit and treasurer R. Sagayam, said he would take it up with the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister and help bring a solution.

The association members said the Centre should impress upon Sri Lanka the need to give them permission on a rental basis to fish in Katchatheevu island for three days a week. It would help them in overcoming poverty and also instil confidence that they would not be arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on poaching charges.

About 3,000 mechanised boats from Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts depended on the Palk Straits for fishing, and in the interest of their livelihood, the Minister must intervene and bring about a permanent solution, they added.

The memorandum also sought release of 74 fishermen, who were imprisoned in Sri Lanka between June 15 and July 11. Since 2018, over 160 mechanised boats were impounded by the Sri Lankan government in different ports and they must be retrieved as early as possible as each trawler costs around ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.