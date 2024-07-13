Fishermen association wants Centre to secure Katchatheevu fishing rights at least thrice a week

The Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh here, asking the Centre to secure fishing rights in Katchatheevu for at least three days in a week

The Minister, who received a delegation led by association president V.P. Sesu Raja, secretary S. Emerit and treasurer R. Sagayam, said he would take it up with the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister and help bring a solution.

The association members said the Centre should impress upon Sri Lanka the need to give them permission on a rental basis to fish in Katchatheevu island for three days a week. It would help them in overcoming poverty and also instil confidence that they would not be arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on poaching charges.

About 3,000 mechanised boats from Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts depended on the Palk Straits for fishing, and in the interest of their livelihood, the Minister must intervene and bring about a permanent solution, they added.

The memorandum also sought release of 74 fishermen, who were imprisoned in Sri Lanka between June 15 and July 11. Since 2018, over 160 mechanised boats were impounded by the Sri Lankan government in different ports and they must be retrieved as early as possible as each trawler costs around ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh.