GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen association demands removal of high-speed engines from fishing boats in Rameswaram

It has called for protest demonstration on October 25

Published - October 23, 2024 01:27 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association has called for a protest on Friday (October 25, 2024) against four mechanised boats that have installed high-power engines in their boats.

At an emergency meeting of the association, chaired by its president, V.P. Sesuraja, the association has resolved to stage demonstration on Friday morning in front of Rameswaram bus stand.

The resolution said that over 600 mechanised fishing boats were being operated from Rameswaram harbour.

Among them 400 fishing boats had motors of 193 horse power and some 200 boats had 120 horse power motors. However, four mechanised boats that are operating from Rameswaram harbour had installed boats that had 280 horse power. The engines had been imported from China.

Installation of high power engines in few boats has created a confusion among the fishermen that threaten to snowball into law and order problem.

The resolution said that fishing boats with such high-speed engines would further create problem between India and Sri Lanka in fishing.

The fishermen demanded that the State Government and the district administration and Department of Fisheries should remove the high-speed engines from the four fishing boats.

Published - October 23, 2024 01:27 pm IST

Related Topics

fishing industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.