Fishermen association demands removal of high-speed engines from fishing boats in Rameswaram

All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association has called for a protest on Friday (October 25, 2024) against four mechanised boats that have installed high-power engines in their boats.

At an emergency meeting of the association, chaired by its president, V.P. Sesuraja, the association has resolved to stage demonstration on Friday morning in front of Rameswaram bus stand.

The resolution said that over 600 mechanised fishing boats were being operated from Rameswaram harbour.

Among them 400 fishing boats had motors of 193 horse power and some 200 boats had 120 horse power motors. However, four mechanised boats that are operating from Rameswaram harbour had installed boats that had 280 horse power. The engines had been imported from China.

Installation of high power engines in few boats has created a confusion among the fishermen that threaten to snowball into law and order problem.

The resolution said that fishing boats with such high-speed engines would further create problem between India and Sri Lanka in fishing.

The fishermen demanded that the State Government and the district administration and Department of Fisheries should remove the high-speed engines from the four fishing boats.