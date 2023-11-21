Fishermen are the first line of defence for the country in the seas, says Governor

November 21, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Hailing the fisherfolk for their risk-taking abilities in the seas, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said that it was the fishermen who were the first line of defence for the country in the seas.

Speaking at the World Fisheries Day celebration organised here on Tuesday by the National Traditional Fishermen Federation in which members from various coastal districts in Tamil Nadu participated, he said that the fisherfolk played an important role in contributing to the economy and in protecting the nation in the seas.

While there are dedicated forces such as Border Security Force and ITBP to guard the nation’s borders, only the respective State police and fishermen guarded the seas. Though there were agencies such as Marine Police, many among them did not know swimming, which was mandatory. “Only when the people who served as guards knew how to safeguard themselves, they can save others. The fishermen are not only good at swimming but also aware of the adverse conditions of the sea. Hence, the governments should establish a specialised Marine Force,” he said.

The fishermen worked against several odds and brought the catch to the shores risking their lives on many occasions. The governments had the responsibility to provide more benefits and recognition for their efforts, Mr. Ravi added.

Speaking on the occasion, International Fishermen Development Trust president Justin Antony said that though the fishers faced a lot of struggle inside and outside the sea, as in the case of cyclones, it was only the faith they reposed on the governments that made them move forward.

He thanked the governments for setting up a separate ministry for fisheries in the Union Government, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill to protect fishers from pirates, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and for the welfare plans and subsidies for fisherfolk.

He requested that the governments should heed to their long-pending demands such as creating a National Integrated Fisheries Policy, to make amends in the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 Section - 108, to declare cyclone as national disaster, to make proper representation to the fishermen in the policy making, etc.

Fishermen leader Anton Gomez urged the Governor and Maritime People Welfare Association general secretary L Praveen Kumar were present.

Later, the Governor interacted with fishermen representatives from Kanniyakumari to Cuddalore districts.

Ramanathapuram

District Country Boat Fishermen Association president S P Rayappan and other fishers paid homage to the fishermen who died while fishing and in the tsunami in Pamban on the occasion of World Fisheries Day. Assistant Director of Fisheries Abdul Kader Jailani, forest official Mahendran and Marine Police officers were present.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rayappan said that the governments should release the five fishermen from Sri Lanka who were detained on Tuesday. When 22 fishers from Tamil Nadu were detained, the Sri Lankan government released them immediately following Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s intervention. So this gesture must be reciprocated, he said.

