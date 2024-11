The first warning signal was hoisted at Thoothukudi V.O. Chidambaranar port in view of depression prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of east equatorial Indian ocean. Fishermen from Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts have been advised not to venture into the sea for work from November 25 to November 29 (Monday-Friday)

