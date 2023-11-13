Fishermen advised not to venture into sea, owing to squally weather alert by IMD

November 13, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea until further orders due to squally weather and gutsy wind along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area on Monday.

According to a press release, Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration S.K. Prabakar has said that the Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Chennai, in a bulletin has cautioned about a squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along and off the Tamil Nadu coastal area on November 13 and 14. Hence, the fishermen in these regions have been advised to stay off the sea.

The Commissioner of Fisheries and Collectors of all the coastal districts have been requested to initiate immediate action to communicate the alert issued by the IMD to the fishermen at deep sea and on shore and ensure safety.

The Fisheries department officials in Rameswaram said that they had communicated to the fishermen and country and mechanised boats in Dhanushkodi, Pamban, Mandapam, Keezhakarai, Yerwadi, Valinokkam, Mookaiyur to stay off sea until further orders.

Meanwhile, fishermen who had ventured into the sea in the early hours of Monday have also been directed to return to the shore at the earliest, they added.

