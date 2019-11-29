Fisherman’s body washed ashore

RAMANATHAPURAM

R. Rostan, a 23-year-old fisherman, who went missing after falling into the sea while anchoring a fishing vessel at Pamban, drowned and his body was washed ashore near Kurusadai island in Gulf of Mannar on Friday.

Rostan of Rochmanagar near Pamban was anchoring the fishing vessel after returning to the shore on Thursday afternoon when he fell into the sea. Other fishermen saw him falling into the sea from a distance, but before they could reach the spot, he went missing, they said.

As the water current was strong at that time, Rostan could not be rescued or traced immediately. Local fishermen, joined by the personnel of Indian Coast Guard and INS Parundu, Indian Naval Air Station, launched sea and aerial search operations, but could not trace him.

They resumed the search operation on Friday, when country boat fishermen found the body of Rostan washed ashore near Kurusadai island. After a post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family members in the evening, local fishermen said.

Traditional Fishermen Federation Coordinator S. Chinnathambi said Rostan’s family lost the breadwinner and urged the government to pay compensation to it.