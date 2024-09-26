GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fisherman suffers sea snake bite

Published - September 26, 2024 07:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A mechanised boat fisherman suffered sea snake bite when he was separating the fishes they had harvested from the fishnet on Thursday.

When a group of mechanized boat fishermen from Thoothukudi were fishing off Kooduthaazhai coast near Uvari in the district on Thursday, fisherman Antony, 63, of Ambedkar Nagar Housing Board Colony in Thoothukudi suffered sea snake bite even as he was separating the catches.

He was brought to the Kooduthaazhai coast, from where he was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

