Fisherman ‘shot at’ by SL Navy

RAMANATHAPURAM

20 February 2020 21:15 IST

He was admitted in Madurai Aravind Eye Hospital

Jesu, 55, a fisherman of Rameswaram, was allegedly shot at by Sri Lankan Navy personnel on Wednesday.

Fishermen association leaders from the island town demanded immediate action against the Sri Lankan Navy and urged the officials concerned to raise the issue and save the lives of fishermen.

After the new government took over in the island nation, fishermen from coastal pockets of Rameswaram have been facing hurdles, the leaders said in a memorandum submitted to the Collector and Deputy Director Fisheries Department.

The police said a group of fishermen, who had gone for fishing on Wednesday, suddenly heard gun shots hitting their boats. In the confusion, fisherman Jesu was hit by a “bullet” on his right eye. According to government hospital doctors here, they suspected some foreign body had hit the patient after piercing through the boat where he was seated.

On reference, the fisherman was rushed to Aravind Eye Hospital Madurai as the case looked complicated, a doctor here said.

When fishermen community accompanied by their family members assembled before the fisheries department demanding action, officials said the fisherman was out of danger and doctors at the Aravind Eye Hospital had advised multiple surgeries and he was being taken care of well by a team of doctors.

Meanwhile, the police said they would register a case based on a complaint from the victim.