Fisherman murdered

The Kanniyakumari police are on the lookout for a fisherman who allegedly murdered his friend on Friday.

Police said fisherman P. Gavaskar, 38, of Kanniyakumari and his friends Johns Raja, 36, of nearby Tsunami Colony and Rabans of Marakkudi Street in Kanniyakumari were consuming liquor in a lodge at Kanniyakumari on Friday night. When an altercation broke out between Gavaskar and Johns Raja, the latter allegedly sliced the former’s throat with a knife and escaped.

Gavaskar was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

The Kanniyakumari police have registered a case.