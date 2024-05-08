ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman murdered, son hacked

Published - May 08, 2024 09:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman was hacked to death and his son was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a gang allegedly due to prior enmity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said when David, 56, a fisherman from Fatima Nagar near Koothankuzhi and his son Adlin, 24, were going on a bike to the beach for fishing on Wednesday morning, the gang waylaid and attacked them with machetes.

While David died on the spot, Mr. Adlin suffered grievous cut injuries and fell unconscious. He has been admitted to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, where a post-mortem of David’s body was conducted.

Koodankulam police, who have registered a case, found that David had prior enmity with his relative Sahaya Michael Raj. The hunt is on to nab the suspect.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US