Fisherman murdered, son hacked

A fisherman was hacked to death and his son was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a gang allegedly due to prior enmity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said when David, 56, a fisherman from Fatima Nagar near Koothankuzhi and his son Adlin, 24, were going on a bike to the beach for fishing on Wednesday morning, the gang waylaid and attacked them with machetes.

While David died on the spot, Mr. Adlin suffered grievous cut injuries and fell unconscious. He has been admitted to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, where a post-mortem of David’s body was conducted.

Koodankulam police, who have registered a case, found that David had prior enmity with his relative Sahaya Michael Raj. The hunt is on to nab the suspect.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.