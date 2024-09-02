ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman murdered in Kooththenkuzhi

Published - September 02, 2024 09:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman was stabbed to death in the coastal hamlet of Kooththenkuzhi in the district on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said fisherman Ajith, 32, of Kooththenkuzhi under Koodankulam police station limits in the district, was stabbed to death by an unidentified person even as he was standing near St. Michael’s Church at Fatima Nagar on Monday evening.

 During investigation, Koodankulam police found that Ajith had been murdered due to prior enmity. It was said that last year during the feast of St. Michael’s Church, there was clash between two groups over bursting of crackers.

 As Ajith belonged to one of the groups, police suspect that he might have been murdered due this enmity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Koodankulam police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US