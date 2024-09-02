Fisherman murdered in Kooththenkuzhi

A fisherman was stabbed to death in the coastal hamlet of Kooththenkuzhi in the district on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said fisherman Ajith, 32, of Kooththenkuzhi under Koodankulam police station limits in the district, was stabbed to death by an unidentified person even as he was standing near St. Michael’s Church at Fatima Nagar on Monday evening.

During investigation, Koodankulam police found that Ajith had been murdered due to prior enmity. It was said that last year during the feast of St. Michael’s Church, there was clash between two groups over bursting of crackers.

As Ajith belonged to one of the groups, police suspect that he might have been murdered due this enmity.

Koodankulam police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.