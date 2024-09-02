GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fisherman murdered in Kooththenkuzhi

Published - September 02, 2024 09:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman was stabbed to death in the coastal hamlet of Kooththenkuzhi in the district on Monday evening.

 Police said fisherman Ajith, 32, of Kooththenkuzhi under Koodankulam police station limits in the district, was stabbed to death by an unidentified person even as he was standing near St. Michael’s Church at Fatima Nagar on Monday evening.

 During investigation, Koodankulam police found that Ajith had been murdered due to prior enmity. It was said that last year during the feast of St. Michael’s Church, there was clash between two groups over bursting of crackers.

 As Ajith belonged to one of the groups, police suspect that he might have been murdered due this enmity.

 Koodankulam police have registered a case.

