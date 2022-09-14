Fisherman missing near Rameswaram

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramanathapuram A fisherman, Selvakumar, 47, of Pamban panchayat, who went for fishing on September 9 has not returned home till date.

The family members of Mr. Selvakumar have appealed to the District Collector, Johny Tom Varghese, to initiate search and rescue operation. They said though the officials of Fisheries Department at Mandapam were informed about the incident, no action had been taken.

The livelihood of family with five daughters was at peril, they added.