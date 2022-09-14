Fisherman missing near Rameswaram

Special Correspondent
September 14, 2022 20:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramanathapuram A fisherman, Selvakumar, 47, of Pamban panchayat, who went for fishing on September 9 has not returned home till date.

The family members of Mr. Selvakumar have appealed to the District Collector, Johny Tom Varghese, to initiate search and rescue operation. They said though the officials of Fisheries Department at Mandapam were informed about the incident, no action had been taken.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The livelihood of family with five daughters was at peril, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app